Pd Congress: Cuperlo third wheel in the Bonaccini-Schlein challenge

After the very short break of the Christmas weekend, the march towards the “founding” congress of the Democratic Party resumes. Indeed, in these very hours a decisive game is being played for the final outcome of the competition. It is determined by the rules that will lead to the election of the successor of Enrico Letta: according to the Pd statute, the first phase (between 27 January and 12 February) will see the vote only among those registered with all self-candidates for the secretariat and in the second phase Open primaries February 19with the ballot between the two with the most votes.

The primaries of the Democratic Party have always caused discussion, because it is enough to declare oneself sympathetic to the center-left and pay a small economic donation to have the right to vote: on the one hand it is an element of identity since the foundation of the party, but on the other it opens to suspicions about possible infiltrated, which in fact promptly generates controversy at each congressional session. This time, however, fears are also spreading about voting in clubs, in which all those who will be able to participate will renew their card or register for the first time by 31 December or in any case within two days before the meeting in one’s club. This is why in the territories there is an indication to be careful who knocks on the door of the party in these hours, even if, as several area secretaries confide, “you certainly cannot test the blood of those who want to join” .

But why is there this feeling? In addition to the general sense of insecurity of a party still in shock over the September 25 elections, there are at least three valid rational reasons, of a purely political nature.

Pd Congress: the reshuffle of currents

The first is endogenous in nature. Everyone predicts that in the primaries there will be a contest between Stefano Bonaccini and Elly Schleinbut the picture was complicated by the descent into the field of Gianni Cuperlo, which broke the front of the left Dem. The move by the former president of the Democratic Party (which was anticipated by Affaritaliani.it) brings the calendar back ten years: in 2013 he won Matthew Renzifollowed by cup it same, with Pippo Civati third and the outsider Gianni Pittella last place; today there is a former Renzian (Bonaccini), theformer Civatiana most successful (Schlein), cup it same and another underdog (Paula DeMicheli). Not exactly a picture in line with the wishes of the many who wish for a real re-foundation of the party, which otherwise risks disappearing like the French socialists.

Not only. On the Schlein front, Cuperlo’s candidacy is read as an attempt by the old “company” to hold the reins of the party in his hands, placing himself as an obstacle to what would be an absolute novelty both in terms of genre and personal and political history. On the contrary, Cuperlians see in Schlein a sort of “FIG leaf” which, in the face of a renovation of the facade, has behind it leaders of the Democratic Party who are certainly not first hair, such as Francesco Boccia and especially Dario Franceschini, authentic tip of the balance that has formalized a choice of field also widely anticipated by our newspaper. From here comes a real reshuffle that also involves the territories, with repositioning at a feverish pace and the delivery of doing scouting on sympathizers who, by joining the Democratic Party, could influence the congress from its first phase. Also given the decline in enrollments, changes in orientation can be decisive.

The “OPA” launched on the Pd

The other two reasons are exogenous in nature. The outcome of the Pd congress is also of interest to the national competitors, as for some time there have been rumors of possible splits in the event of the victory of one or the other candidate. The very survival of the Democratic Party is at risk and the haul of votes of what until August was the first party in Italy (tied with FdI in the polls) is coveted by both the M5S that al Third Pole. Obviously there is no evidence that it is really happening, but in the Democratic Party there is the fear that from the outside they are trying to steer its fortunes to the right or to the left respectively, in order to then be able to intercept the disgruntled.

And it doesn’t end there, because the primaries of the Democratic Party are intertwined in a diabolical way with the regional ones in Lazio and Lombardy, which will take place on 12 and 13 February. The Tafazzi-like overlapping of dates (besides making the candidates in the two most important regions of Italy enraged) increases the risk that political opponents could interfere, increasing the sense of confusion and internal strife which is certainly not good for the image of the Nazarene . Inevitable fears, especially in a country where there is a lot of votes liquidor only psychosis from deep crisis? We’ll see soon, because the joyful machine of the primaries has already started again.

Subscribe to the newsletter

