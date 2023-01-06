The Milanese Pd asks to postpone “at least” until 5 March

The primaries of the Democratic Party will be postponed, as anticipated by Affaritaliani.it, but there is still no last word on the final date. A small summary of the previous installments may be useful for confused readers (and voters).

Initially they should have taken place on March 12, or almost six months after the electoral collapse of September 25, a time of sidereal length, which prompted many – including our newspaper – to request an advance. There has been a shortening of times, but not enormously, with the setting of the vote for 19 February. The new date, however, crosses with the elections in Lazio and Lombardythe two main Italian regions, on the calendar just a week before: a big problem for candidates and militants, forced to choose between one campaign and another.

Hence the request for a postponement to February 26 which, as we have said, started from Lombardy, given that pessimism prevails in Lazio, after the refusal of Whites (M5S) to withdraw to converge on D’Amato (PD). The matter passed to the table of representatives of the four candidates to succeed Letta. Self Cuperlo and De Micheli immediately said they were in favor of the postponement, Bonaccini and Schlein they initially turned up their noses. In one area victory can be glimpsed and there is no desire to leave room for Schlein’s comeback, the other (according to rumors) would have viewed the vote favorably immediately after two very difficult regional matches, because a possible defeat would have fueled the desire for change between the militants.

Letta did not take a stand. For him, the date of 19 February was now certified, but in the face of requests from the territories he raised his hands and sent the decision back to the national leadership (already convened for Wednesday 11), which will then pass the ball to the national assembly, to decide. An attitude in line with his position as outgoing secretary, who does not want to interfere in the process of choosing his successor. And who knows, maybe this explains the support of his right arm as well Marco Meloni to Bonaccini, when it is known that Schlein’s return to the Democratic Party was strongly encouraged by the secretary in office himself.

At the end of these complex discussions, however, the four aspiring secretaries of the Democratic Party (not counting those who are still collecting signatures to join the competition) agreed on the hypothesis of postponement to the 26th. After all, one more week is nothing shocking, especially looking at the polls they see Majorino slightly detached from Fountain, president in office in Lombardy. Not listening to the requests of the territory would be a mortal sin for anyone who wanted to lead the party in the near future and in particular a slight to Milan would be unfair, which since 2011, with the victory of Pisapia, has represented a best practice of success and good governance in traction Dem. But be careful, in the past few hours the Milan metropolitan secretariat has voted – unanimously – the request to move the national congress of at least two weeks, i.e. on 5 March. The desire to please the Lombards is there, but if you take them literally, the date has yet to change.

Subscribe to the newsletter

