“After Naples, the candidacy of Elly Schlein also wins in Rome and Milan. We are really proud of the extraordinary result achieved between members and members. For the first time in the 15-year history of the Democratic Party, the game is not only open, but shows a desire for change inside and outside the party that we are sure will lead us to win the primaries on February 26th. It will be a surge of participation that will rekindle hope in the left and in the country”. Thus Marco Furfaro, national spokesman of the Schlein motion, announced the victory at the Congress of the Schlein motion in Rome and Milan.