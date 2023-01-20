Crystal like Santori: confirmed the advances of Affaritaliani.it

Jasmine Cristallo joins the Democratic Party to support Elly Schlein. As widely anticipated by Affaritaliani.it, in risky of the Dem currents, the former “Sardines” and exponents of the movementist area side with the young deputy.

PD primaries

As well as Mattia Santori, among the first to join the constituent of the Democratic Party, too Crystal Jasmine officially takes a position: “Italy, with data in hand, is sinking more and more into inequalities and job precariousness. The response of the opposition to the right is still uncertain and uncoordinated. In this picture the congress of the Democratic Party is decisive for rekindling hope. Even for someone like me, who in past years has suffered from misunderstandings and distances in her relationship with the Democrats. The constituent, however, offers a space to engrave and count”.

Crystal Jasmine intends to “help a true comparison between different sensitivities and political lines. A comparison in which I want to participate to reaffirm the need for a new model of development, based on human values ​​and on an intransigent struggle for peace. For this reason I have decided to overcome my stubborn reluctance to party militancy and – responding to Elly Schlein’s appeal – join the Democratic Party”.



