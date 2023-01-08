Cuperlo: “Primare Pd, enough with Renzism”

“Sin has been removing for years a baggage of mistakes and defeats thinking that a new face and name would be enough to get back up. It was not like this. Today we need to recover our reputation and a promise, I would like to help do it”. In an interview with La Stampa, Gianni Cuperlo, speaks of the Democratic Party as “a party to be completely rebuilt”. The choice to run for the Pd secretariat ? “I believe in it, I’m not thinking of an already written outcome“, and it’s right to be on the field, he says, “because I see too many transformations in the choices of potentates and currents who are preparing to take the lead again and this is not acceptable”.

To those who say that Renzism must be reckoned with, he replies that Renzi “is elsewhere. What matters to me is to archive that vision of the country. The idea of ​​trade unions as an obstacle to growth or that decisions should be disintermediated. Translated, less participation and more power in the hands of a few. That design has failed even if there are those in the Democratic Party who claim it. I think the rig needs to be radically changed because the rudder hasn’t broken, it’s the wrong course”.

She then asks to stop the online debate on rules and primaries: “There is a right drunk with power that rewards tax evaders, punishes poverty, blackmails migrants and argues with Europe to justify its ambiguities on the Pnrr. It seems sensible to her that we discuss rules?”. He adds: “Personally, I remain of the opinion that leaving the house and going to the club, shaking hands and talking to each other is a good exercise in democracy”.

