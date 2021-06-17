Interview by Affaritaliani.it to Nicola Oddati, member of the national leadership and of the political committee of the Democratic Party, coordinator of the democratic agora project. Oddati was coordinator of the national secretariat with Nicola Zingaretti.

Can you explain exactly what Prossima is within the Democratic Party and what are its objectives?

“Prossima is a network, a political laboratory, which acts both in reference to the Democratic Party and to the wider field of the left and the center-left. As the name indicates, we want to help build a Democratic Party and a center-left better able to interpret the need for proximity and closeness to people than has happened until now. We are facing an epochal change and we need new categories of interpretation of reality. In a world that tends to concentrate wealth and power, we need to redistribute. faced with the attempt to exclude, we need to include. Faced with loneliness, even in a whirling, connected and crowded world, we need proximity, listening, empathy. Think about it: how much wealth do we produce and squander? to each one to aspire to happiness, and instead we generate conflicts, misery, loneliness. We want to commit ourselves to build a left that has ia this ideal and political tension “.

Enrico Letta, when he became secretary, wanted to cancel internal currents. But they are still there, with Base Riformista which often has a different line than the secretary. What to do then?

“Pluralism is a constitutive trait of the Democratic Party and runs through all of Italian politics. Only personal parties, which identify with the leader, seem to be immune to it. They seem. And in any case they started without debate and without democracy. Obviously pluralism is not. it must degenerate into unbridled currentism, into crystallized positions. I think that the antidote is sharing, involvement, dialogue, the functioning of unitary management bodies “.

What do you think of the democratic Agora of Letta? Am I the right way?

“It is a very important project, to which the secretary and all of us attribute absolute centrality. Our goal is to implement a great experiment in participatory democracy with two important purposes: the quality of Italian democracy and, in it, the regeneration of Pd and the center-left, the project to govern the future of Italy. We attribute to the agora the task of helping us to build a popular and neighborhood party and a policy capable of combining soul and concrete tools “.

The competition between the Democratic Party and the M5S is very strong on the October Communes, in particular in Rome, with exchanges of accusations between Gualtieri and Raggi. Who is responsible for the lack of agreement (not only in Rome)?

“Alliances are not made in vitro or by decree. And when they are done like this, they do not lead to anything good. You have to go case by case, check local situations, listen to the territory. It is clear that in Rome and Turin the relationship was more difficult after the re-election of Raggi, which in Naples was simpler and the figure of Manfredi helped, that in Milan there is still another situation with the strong reapplication of Beppe Sala. of the Democratic Party is preponderant and Lepore is a guarantee, and in Calabria, where in my opinion it would have been right to insist on a young and rooted candidate like Irto “.

Do you think that the alliance with Conte’s 5 Stars is obvious and inevitable or should the Democratic Party also think of another hypothesis, perhaps relaunching the majority vocation?

“I think we need to build a new center-left, and the agora can help build it from below, as it was with the committees for the Olive tree in the late nineties. And that the center-left, with the leadership of the Democratic Party, must build an alliance politics and electoral with 5 stars. The majority vocation must be interpreted as the PD’s ability to speak to everyone and to be able to represent the whole of Italian society “.

In terms of electoral law, is it better to confirm Rosatellum, return to Mattarellum as Salvini said or relaunch the proportional as agreed with the M5S during the Conte II government?

“I think like Letta. If we want to build a true coalition, we need a law in the majority sense. But on the electoral law we must not have ideological positions and we must first see with the coalition forces and then with everyone, what are the conceivable scenarios and on which it is possible to achieve a parliamentary agreement “.

Thinking about the Quirinale, don’t you think that the only solution to avoid the impasse is to re-elect President Mattarella?

“President Mattarella has represented and represents a guarantee for everyone. Not only politics, but citizens have felt reassured and comforted by his figure and his authority. But now it is too early to say what will happen. It will be decided in Parliament.

How do you assess the governance of the Recovery Plan? Is the choice of Prime Minister Draghi the right one?

“The most important thing is to spend well and quickly. I think it is right to have a constant link with local institutions, from regions to municipalities”.

Will Italy be able to meet the deadlines and use all the funds from the PNRR?

“This I don’t know, but it is decisive and decisive for the future of Italy and to give life to a rebirth, after the hardest crisis we could have had”.

How is the case of the end of the redundancy freeze resolved? The government is tight between the unions and Confindustria, is Draghi’s mediation the right way?

“I think that Italian industrialists must understand that the opening of a season of difficulties and social tensions does not benefit anyone. Sooner or later we will have to return to a normal life and also to the pre-pandemic rules, but it is essential before it starts again growth”.

Do you think it is time to arrive at a guaranteed minimum wage in Italy as well? And how to link it to the European minimum wage proposal?

“The legal minimum wage is present in many European countries and the Union, with its own directive, has expressed itself for a uniform wage at European level. I am in favor. I think it would help us to restore dignity to every job, especially those which are more subject to wage exploitation. One of the main objections comes from the trade union, which fears to see its leadership and bargaining reduced. However, I think we can find, in agreement with the trade union, a way to keep the minimum wage together time and the need for decentralized bargaining, which is equally important, but which fails to protect everyone “.

Should the citizenship income be reviewed? If so, how?

“Citizenship income is an important measure, but I think it can be extended and made a universalistic measure. I also think that the time is ripe for a process of reducing working hours and its redistribution towards young people. , on the basis of the agreement made in this sense by Luxottica. I am thinking of a process to be carried out with the trade unions and companies through consultation. The reduction in working hours could be linked to a supplementary basic income “.