Dario Nardella towards the presidency of the Pd

Dario Nardella is approaching the presidency of the Democratic Party. It can be found on the mayor of Florence the right squeezed between the reformist wing headed by Stefano Bonaccini, defeated in the primaries, and the left wing led by new secretary Elly Schlein. The two met yesterday in Bologna and the Emilia-Romagna president expected an offer that did not arrive.

How writes the Corriere della Sera, Schlein considers the figure of Bonaccini cumbersome. We need a different name, which is still part of the opposite area, of course. Dario Nardalla precisely, national coordinator of the governor’s campaign and Renzi’s successor as mayor of Florence.

We of Affaritaliani.it we already wrote about it. He was ours Egidiopseudonym behind which he hides a top-notch politician (read here), indicating Nardella as expendable name for the presidency.

For the “Swiss” (Elly Schlein was born in Lugano), the challenge facing her is to make her wrists tremble. You have to decide whether to keep the party together or push the former Christian Democrats out. And if the Christian Democrats stay there party presidency goes to Nardella (a democratic Catholic), thus starting the coexistence with the other “soul” of the Democratic Party.

