“This morning, like many other mornings, I received a reproduction of a plastic fetus sent by mail here to the European Parliament. This time it is a present of the pro-life fundamentalist group ‘Kaleb’ ”, this is the denunciation of Pina Picerno, MEP of the Democratic Party who has spent years on women’s rights and gender equality.

In the past, “other acronyms have alternated in this obscene and violent practice steeped in blame and exploitation of a decision such as abortion, which is a private decision that concerns women,” she explains. “But this scale reproduction of a fetus is also one slap in the face to all the women who have lost a child or who cannot have it. A blackmailing violence that we can no longer accept, rises on the wounds that we are no longer willing to put on ”.