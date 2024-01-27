Smeriglio leaves the Democratic Party: “Primaries abolished, they don't have clear ideas”

“You need to have clear ideas, clear positions. Starting from Europe, which must have independent, non-Atlantic traction. In the Democratic Party there has been no debate or change of position, neither on the Ukrainian conflict, nor on the Middle Eastern one, nor on the massacre in Gaza”. Massimiliano Smeriglio, independent European parliamentarian elected in the Democratic Party, former deputy of Nicola Zingaretti in the Lazio Region and a man very close to Goffredo Bettino, explains in an interview with Il Fatto Quotidiano his decision to leave the Dem delegation in Strasbourg.

Smeriglio explains: “On Ukraine, I have no doubts about Russia's imperial will, but the problem is the role of Europe, which is politically subordinate to NATO. And between Atlanticism and Europeanism, I choose Europeanism. As far as the Middle East is concerned, it is clear that there was a huge tragedy on 7 October, but what happened afterwards must be seen from a perspective of truth: Europe is unable to take responsibility for what is happening today in Palestine, also due to a bad conscience regarding the Holocaust”.

There was also criticism of Schlein's management: “I am a left-winger who joined the Democratic Party through Piazza Grande, the movement that was supposed to change the forms of that party and ended badly with the inexplicable resignation of Zingaretti. There was a small queue with the Agora di Letta, then nothing happened, apart from that the fact that the primaries to choose mayors and regional presidents have been abolished in favor of the fireplacesthe. We need to deal with what happened materially this year.” Now Smeriglio is looking carefully at Green Europe and the Italian Left.

