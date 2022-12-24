Pd: after Castagnetti’s interview, is Mattarella’s “President’s Party” born?

The February congress is approaching and tensions and contortions are growing in the Democratic Party. In fact, it should be remembered that when it was established in 2007 the Pd appeared to be a sort of cold fusion of two components: one was the ex-communist one identified in the then Piero Fassino’s Democrats of the Left and the other was Francesco Rutelli’s Margherita which he represented, through i Popularthe left-wing Christian Democrat component which referred to theelectoral experience of the Olive Tree with Romano Prodi, Walter Veltroni and Massimo D’Alema.

In practice, the Democratic Party was the experiment of a “small historic compromise” which united the former PCI of Enrico Berlinguer and a part of the Christian Democrats of Aldo Moro.

These two components have never really amalgamated and over the years they have always shown a distinct value charter albeit in the concordance of a basic theme which was the “social”, heir precisely to the socio-communist component and that of Christian commitment.

But society evolves and so the Democratic Party, in the former communist and then socialist component, has increasingly abandoned the original reference to the workers’ struggles to move towards a commitment to civil rights with less than exciting results. Precisely this is now causing the crisis because the LGBT battles are making the Democratic Party become a sort of large “mass radical party”. The Catholic component, with all the social openness of Pope Francis and the legacy of the Second Vatican Council, cannot accept this. In the light of this, the recent internal dynamics are better understood.

If Congressman Elly Schlein wins, the split will be inevitable. For this reason Pierluigi Castagnetti, the last secretary of the Popolari, gave an interview to Repubblica in which he declared: “The polls of these days on the Democratic Party unfortunately do not surprise me, I frequent reality, which is available to everyone. The problem with the Democratic Party is not if Pierluigi Castagnetti leaves, it is the voters who have already left and continue to leave. It’s hard to think that they left because the Democratic Party was not very left-wing, given that those who left the party to go more to the left took 1.5%.The problem is in our heads, we need to understand how this has changed Village”.

While never quoting Schlein directly, it is clear what the former Christian Democrat was targeting, who continued as follows: “That in the times of the church of Pope Francis and of the CEI of Cardinal Matteo Zuppi people continue to say that the problem is the relationship between lay people and Catholics, it is from people outside the world. That we give ecclesial politics, which even a state must have, to the right because we don’t want to deal with these things is pure madness, nonsense for a party that wants to continue to be a burden. It is obvious that the right does its job, but we must have a relationship with the Christian religion, the most important in our country, of mutual respect and not of exploitation. But mutual respect implies the need for a relationship.”

So the danger feared by Castagnetti is that of the Catholics definitively seduced by the centre-right. In this sense, the fact does not escape the fact that all the exponents of that coalition, and in particular Matteo Salvini, Silvio Berlusconi and Giorgia Meloni, i.e. the majority shareholders, are fervent Catholics. It also and above all does not escape the fact that Castagnetti is one of the men closest to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and one cannot but think that there was no consultation between the two before the sensational departure of the former secretary of the People’s Party.

Clearly this was the only way for Mattarella to intervene heavily in the Congress of the Democratic Party without obviously appearing in person. But what Castagnetti says is exactly what Mattarella would say if he could abandon his super partes position.

The simultaneous support of another of the founders of the Ulivo, Arturo Parisi, who in an interview again with Repubblica, tainted by a full semantic Christian Democracy that makes it quite cryptic, however gives space to the Catholic unease within the Democratic Party which leads to another warning : we Catholics are also attentive and not just Schlein and the like.

What we could define as the “President’s Party” is probably being born and it will have to strongly influence the next Congress which has ambitions to be constituent.

Subscribe to the newsletter

