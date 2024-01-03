Piedmont, Conte-Schlein and that common name that can't be found. And there are those who are against the agreement

Pd and M5s they continue to argue about common applications. The case of Piedmont it is emblematic. Schlein had decided to suspend the primaries and put the name of the party's vice president, Chiara from Cuneo, on stand-by Gribaudo (the other aspiring candidate is the vice-president of the Regional Council Daniele Valley), to encourage – we read in La Stampa – an agreement with the 5 stars. Even if the legitimate expectation remains that he will challenge the outgoing governor of Forza Italia, Alberto Ciriois a dem exponent, given that in Sardinia the progressive camp has already united around Alessandra's candidacy Todde, former M5s deputy minister of economic development. Everything seemed set but then something went wrong. Not very conciliatory statements came from the Movement such as: “The mayor Lo Russo is the first promoter of the center-right and I don't see many differences between him and Cirio”, copyright of Chiara Hangervice-president of M5s and former mayor of Turin.

The old disagreements between her and Lo Russo they are not at all outdated. Appendino's criticisms of the Turin Democratic Party administration are wasted and are not the best way to start a discussion. And so tomorrow at 4.30pm, when it will take place the first meeting between Pd and 5 Stars to try to lay the foundations of the coalition, Hanger – continues La Stampa – There will not be. She is in the United States on holiday with her family, but this is not the only reason for the absence of the main Piedmontese exponent of the Movement: beyond the occasional phrases, he has no intention of favoring an agreement with the Democratic Party. Since, however, one cannot avoid a table with possible allies, Conte has put the game in Paola's hands Tavern. Everyone swears that we will talk about themes and not names, but it is clear that identifying the common candidate is not a detail, especially if the Democratic Party will insist on letting one of its members run.

