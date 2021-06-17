A marriage that now seemed to be celebrated, sure. And that instead, day after day, becomes more and more distant and at risk. The story between the Pd di Enrico Letta and the 5 Star Movement by Giuseppe Conte it is like an engagement that risks breaking shortly before reaching the altar. The next municipal elections in October were watershed where, apart from Naples, in the big cities, but also in the vast majority of medium-small municipalities (in any case over 15 thousand inhabitants), the alliance is almost a chimera. The very hard and no-holds-barred clash taking place in Rome between Virginia Raggi and Roberto Gualtieri. A clash that leads national leaders to be increasingly distant.

The truth – explain sources of both parties – is that if the Pd and M5S somehow manage to coexist within the Draghi government, even as a barrier to Matteo Salvini and at the League’s center-right, outside the executive coexistence is becoming increasingly difficult. On the other hand, it should not be forgotten that in 2018 the 5 Stars obtained an extraordinary result and the relative majority of votes and parliamentarians acting as an alternative to both poles, Center-left and center-right. Ever since the Grillini decided, with the yellow-red government, to hypothesize and build an organic and strategic alliance with the Dems, the decline in consensus, in the polls and polls, has been inexorable and continuous. And if there are more and more voices within the Democratic Party (not just those of Reformist base) of those who question the alliance by recalling the Veltronian majority vocation, even the former premier Conte is realizing that the road to marriage is all uphill.

What seemed like a natural alliance during the yellow-red government, is turning into a continuous quarrel that takes the two parties to increasingly distant positions. And sources from both political forces do not exclude that, in the end, there will be no agreement at the next political elections. “The alliance is not mandatory, we will see”, explain both the Democratic Party and the M5S.