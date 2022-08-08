The response to the requests of Affari: “Conte has brought down Draghi, it is a conclusive fact”

“The scheme of alliances is the one defined, it is Calenda who has decided to leave and in my opinion it will go away by itself. Then on the 5Stelle it was Conte to bring down the Draghi government, he has taken on an enormous responsibility, and for us this is a conclusive fact“, Like this Enrico Letta closes (again) the door to the Movement.

In the course of an interview with Tg1, the secretary of the Democratic Party took stock of the political situation, after the breakdown of the electoral agreement decided by the leader of Action Calenda. “There was a pact and one side decided not to honor their word. It’s bad enough. By doing what they did Calenda has chosen to help the right“.

