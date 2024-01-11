Pd, Schlein's “conclave” is rather radical-chic: “A temple of pleasure”

The “conclave” of Gubbio wanted by the secretary of the Democratic Party Schlein generates a fuss. The Dems are divided on the initiative, someone thunders: “The purpose of this withdrawal is unclear political decision decided by the group leader in the Chamber Braga“. The two-day event, called for the next 18-19 January, generates controversy – we read in Il Giornale – also due to the type of location chosen: it is a 5 star luxury hotel with spa and “emotional showers”. The happiest are the senators of the Democratic Party: they are spared the obligatory trip to Gubbio: “Although, of course, Marc Mességué's spa could be interesting”, admitted one of the excluded. “But there won't even be time to see it anyway”, complained a dem deputy in the Transatlantic of Montecitorio, busy with her colleagues at peek on the phone the photo of the luxurious hotel “To the Capuchins“: sparkling pools, saunas, treatments according to the method of the famous French dietician, as well as “heated marble tables” for “massages, compresses and pleasant and conclusive savonage“.

A true “temple of pleasure” (we read on the structure's website), in the austere setting of an ancient restored Umbrian convent. The presence of Elly Schlein. “What, are we going to have to share rooms?”, the group wondered. That of “conclave” – continues Il Giornale – it is one ancient (and not very lucky) tradition of the centre-left: from the Dalemian Charterhouse of Pontignano to the castle of Gargonza which gave birth to the “ten ideas for the Olive Tree“, up to the Royal Palace of Caserta with the arguments between ministers of the Prodi government (starring Di Pietro and Mastella) broadcast live on Radio Radicale from Marco's mobile phone Pannella.

