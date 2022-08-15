Pd, “Bonaccini secretary, the only one who is not a farm chicken”



Enrico Letta resigns as secretary of the Democratic Party after the political elections of 25 September, if, as all the polls say, the center-right will win. “Certainly, yes, he should resign after the almost obvious defeat in the elections”, he explains to Affaritaliani.it Massimo Cacciariformer mayor of Venice.

“Beyond the chatter, and probably at the beginning I would have made his own choices by trying the alliance with the M5S and with Calenda, Read he played to make the coalition and not the majority spirit. The two attempts he has made have both failed miserably. You can’t blame the others, Conte and Calenda, that’s just the way it is. Given the rag of the party that is found, I too would have made those choices in his place, probably, but if the Center-right wins the elections, the resignation of the secretary is inevitable “.

Who after Letta at the helm of the Democratic Party? Provenzano, Orlando, Bonaccini? “They are all made with the same pasta, coming out of co-optation games. A political leader is born from the struggle and not from the games that, for example Letta, has always known. Perhaps the only one who is not a farm chicken is the president of the Emilia Romagna Bonaccini region, at that point he is better than the others “.

As for the electoral lists, Cacciari jokes: “If Letta has to guarantee the so-called current leaders and with the reduction of seats in Parliament and the slaughterhouse that will be in the colleges, when he has finished arranging his there will be no more places available. Sure this time there are only the capilista in the constituencies of the proportional, the others are candidates to make up the number “, concludes Cacciari.

