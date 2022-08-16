Pd, fiery direction. Many non-candidates big names: “I asked for sacrifices”

After three postponements the direction of the Pd met late yesterday for the closing of the lists in view of the political elections of 25 September. The Secretary Enrico Letta he had to say many “no” also a loyal of the party. “I asked for sacrificesimpossible to reapply all. I could impose “my” people but I did not because the party is a community. “The approval of the resolution finally arrived, with 3 against and 5 abstentions. The members of the reformist Base, the current led by Defense Minister Lorenzo, did not participate in the vote – reads the Corriere della Sera Guerini and by the former minister Luca Lots; the latter, however, is remained excluded from the lists at the end of a very hard arm wrestling. Read will be the leaders to the House for Lombardy And VenetoCharles Cottarelli leaders in the Senate a Milan, the virologist Andrea Crisanti leader in Europe according to sources dem. Dal Nazareno also let it be known that gender equality has been respected in the lists.

TO Barisingle-member college for the Chamber, – continues the Corriere – the scientist will run Luisa Torsi. For the Senatethe proportional in Puglia will run: Francesco BowlValeria Valente and Antonio Misiani. Excluding the senator Monica Cirinnà: “My adventure ends here: I will communicate mine non-acceptance of the candidacy. They proposed me a losing constituency in two polls, they are territories unsuitable for my themes and with a strong right-wing roots. Obviously, for the Democratic Party you can go to Parliament without me, it is a legitimate choice. I remain in the party, I am a leftist woman but luckily I have other jobs. “Among the names there is also that of the constitutionalist Stefano Ceccanticandidate for proportional in Tuscany to the fourth placeone election in fact impossible. Ceccanti himself then made it known that will give up.

