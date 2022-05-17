Government: Letta, legislature must come to an end

“I think that, if it succeeds, everything possible should be tried to change the electoral law, but not because we intend to change the alliances, which are changed for political convictions. A change in the electoral law is fundamental. But we must be ready. to go to the vote with this electoral law “. This was stated by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, in charge of the Democratic Party, in progress at the Nazarene.

Pd: Read, build alliances beyond the electoral law – “We must build our capacity to continue this dialogue and build alliances, and this must be done whatever the electoral law we will vote with. Our party is largely consensual, and I myself am, towards a change of electoral law “. This was stated by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, in charge of the Democratic Party, in progress at the Nazarene.

Read, c. United left the only condition to compete – “I think it is delusional who thinks that the right will not go together in the elections. The skirmishes of now are settling down. The right will go together in the elections. And with this electoral law a united” center-left “coalition is for we are the only condition to compete “. This was stated by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, in charge of the Democratic Party, in progress at the Nazarene.

Government: Letta, legislature must come to an end – “The elections must take place at the natural end of the legislature, in order to allow the government, of which we firmly belong, to fully carry out its mission”. This was stated by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, in charge of the Democratic Party, in progress at the Nazarene.

Administrative: Read, first true wide field test – “These administrative elections are the first real test and, in many cases, there are wide-field alliances in the municipalities” for the Democratic Party. This was stated by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, in charge of the Democratic Party, in progress at the Nazarene.

Justice: Read, reform is not done with referendums – “It is not with the referendum that an overall reform is made”. This was stated by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, in charge of the Democratic Party, in progress at the Nazarene. The referendums come from “proposals from seven regional center-right councils”, he recalled. For Letta “the Severino reform needs to be changed, our commitment goes in this direction, but some cases are very serious and would be overwhelmed by the approval of the referendums”.

Justice: Read, victory Yes, a referendum would open problems – “I will propose a basic orientation, the Democratic Party is not a barracks, there is the freedom of the individual that remains in a matter like this”. This was stated by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, in charge of the Democratic Party, in progress at the Nazarene. “I think that a victory for the Italians would open up more problems than it would solve. Interventions must be made in parliament”.

Pd: Letta, Ulivo and us as progressive models in the EU – “We will be strong if we find the reasons for our strength within us, in our relationship within society. In the best history of the Olive tree, of the Democratic Party, of progressivism, there has always been the ability to be the model for Europe, this was the Olive Tree and the Democratic Party. Our ambition is to be a point of reference in Europe for a discussion on progressives and not to pursue other models “. This was stated by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, in charge of the Democratic Party, in progress at the Nazarene.

Pd: Letta, unite with compatible, alternative forces on the right – “We must and want to open ourselves to alliances that are compatible with us, with our program and with our idea of ​​a country”. This was said by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, to the leadership of the party, in progress at the Nazarene. “When I say compatible, I clearly say that the events of recent months also confirm that, as far as we are concerned, we continue to believe we are alternatives to the right”.

Pd: Letta, 2018 we lost elections and the country got worse – “We have to lay the foundations for the next five years, knowing that every time we lost the elections, our country got worse, just remember what happened in 2008 and 2018, in both cases our defeat election has led the country to a difficult situation “. This was said by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, to the leadership of the party, in progress at the Nazarene.

Pd: Letta, Agora ‘dem to define identities and alliances – “The purpose of the democratic Agora is to build what we will be and how we will propose ourselves to the voters, with a strong, developed, modern and evolving identity, starting from the founding values ​​of what we are and the consequent alliances. Identity and alliances “. This was stated by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, in charge of the Democratic Party, in progress at the Nazarene.

Born: Letta, convinced to enter Sweden and Finland – “He is convinced by the government and ours is convinced by the government for the candidacies of Sweden and Finland for entry into NATO”. This was stated by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, in charge of the Democratic Party, in progress at the Nazarene.

EU: Letta, those who are allies of Orban are allies of Putin – “I ask the government for a commitment with no ifs and buts to arrive at a convocation of the European convention to remove the right of veto. Which is the question at the basis of everything. When it comes to enlargement there is the veto of Bulgaria in Macedonia, when it comes to Putin there is that of Orban, the fifth column of Putinism in the EU. Whoever is an ally of Orban today is automatically an ally of Putin, we need clarity on these issues “. This was said by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, to the leadership of the party, in progress at the Nazarene.

Ukraine: Letta, government works for peace, majority is united – “The Prime Minister will come to Parliament on Thursday. We have no fear of confrontation and we think that Parliament is a place to always draw new energy and new lymph”. This was said by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, to the management, in corso al Nazareno. Letta asked for “the unity of Europe and of the majority in the government’s peace effort”.

Read, great concern about the risk of stagflation – “I express great concern about the risk of stagflation that is emerging in our country. The government made a decisive intervention a few weeks ago, now it must be implemented, there will be a parliamentary passage”. This was stated by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, in charge of the Democratic Party, in progress at the Nazarene. “That surgery went in the right direction and it was important”.

Gas: Letta, the EU puts a ceiling on the price or Italy proceeds alone – “We support the government in pushing for energy independence, but we know that these interventions must start at the European level, starting with the gas price ceiling. We are waiting for decisive and clear-cut, essential choices. If this were not the case, I believe Italy which should intervene autonomously, with an autonomous national ceiling, on pain of the collapse of our economy. The interventions made so far are positive, but a framework intervention is needed “. This was said by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, to the leadership of the party, in progress at the Nazarene.

Read also:

Referendum Justice, the plan to make them fail (names). All against Salvini

Draghi relaunches the South in Sorrento: but politics has forgotten about the South

Meluzzi: “Italy is a colony. Ukraine serves to destabilize Russia ”

China, the economy scares Xi (and the world): record unemployment, peak consumption

Milan-Inter: Scudetto party, San Siro “disputed”. E Pioli … is on fire. VIDEO

Tiberio Timperi-Monica Setta, maretta live on TV. VIDEO

Poste Italiane, alongside non-profit organizations for solidarity projects

FS Group, Business Plan presented. Ferraris “A New Time Begins”

PIZZIUM and Molino Colombo arrive in Naples: at the start of the new store at Vomero