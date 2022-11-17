Letta denies the resignation, but the Democratic Party risks disintegrating in the regional ones





Enrico Letta does not intend to present his resignation in the national assembly of the Democratic Party, scheduled for Saturday 19 November. Sources from the Nazarene deny the rumors published by various newspapers, explaining that the secretary is committed to preparing “a solution that overcomes the current regulatory and statutory complexities and allows the Congress to be held successfully” and which will be presented at the meeting.

The foreign affairs manager of the Pd Leah Quartatelle he specifies that “Letta has already left and we are preparing to hold the congress”, adding that “with Marianna Madia we have proposed the dissolution of currents, which is not a system that circulates ideas but that manages careers. We have to tell each other the truth and discuss.”

Meanwhile, the lack of legitimate leadership is putting the Democratic Party in serious difficulty in the political tables that are preparing the regional elections in Lazio and Lombardy, the two most important territories in Italy. The weakness of the Dems is a golden opportunity for competitors who, instead of finding an alliance to contend for victory in the polls, see the possibility of definitively sinking the Democratic Party and therefore drawing from its always very large electoral pool. Between imposed and denied convergences, the goal is clear. And to think that, in this stalemate, there are even those who complain of interference by the national party to the detriment of territorial autonomy, while the authority of the leadership is even questioned by the holder of card number 1 of the Democratic Party, Charles DeBenedetti, who in an interview with Corriere defines Letta as “disastrous”. Frankly ungenerous judgment for a secretary who has made many mistakes, but almost always with the endorsement of the chief executives. Which will hardly evaporate by resolution. On the other hand, currents and indications of the party have the characteristic of being able to be seen from a double angle: the right exercise of political clout when they go in the direction that suits them, mere interference otherwise.

