Pd, many excellent excluded. The strategic choices of the secretary

The political elections are approaching and it’s time for i leader to implement all of them strategic choicesthe deadline for the presentation of the lists. In home Pd the game could already close in the day, with the management scheduled to close the game of candidates for the proportionalthen it’s up to Read lock some seats. A strategic choice – reads the Corriere della Sera – the secretary of the dem has already made, nominate himself to Vicenza as leaders in proportional of the Room. The logic is that of “a foray into the Lega world which has sunk Dragons“, as Letta himself defines it. Measuring himself in a populous and economically lively provincial city in which – this is the bet of the dems – the League could come resized not only from the competition to the right of Giorgia Melonsbut precisely from the choice of Matteo Salvini to contribute to to bring down the government.

But on the day of the vigil– continues the Corriere – also jump out sensational exclusions. Like the one (certain until last night) by Tommaso Nannicini, outgoing senator, socialist soul of the Democratic Party. Or of the constitutionalist Stephen Ceccanti forced to give up his post in Pisa to Nicola Fratoianni di Si. Among the pieces that find their place in the Pd house, also the candidacy of Pier Ferdinando Casini in the college of Bologna, even if the local party tries to get in the way. Five young people, between 25 and 33 years old, representative of different currents, all involved in the territories: Caterina Cerroni, Marco Sarracino, Paolo Furia, Rachele Scarpa, Paolo Romano. This is another of the papers that the secretary of the Pd Enrico Read would like to play in the elections. They all should be in an eligible positioneven if in the last hours the assault of how many has started risk exclusion and impeach the strategy of Read.

Subscribe to the newsletter

