Half of the Democratic Party ready to leave





Maurizio Landini leader of the Democratic Party. Political fantasy? Not so. In the Centre-left we are watching with great attention both the European elections of 9 June 2024 and the regional elections next year, where the alliances will be “variables“. And we will also carefully observe the demonstration on November 11th organized by Elly Schlein and the Democratic Party to which she announced her membership Giuseppe Conte, leader of the M5S. A demonstration that clearly distances the Dems from the Action center of Carlo Calenda and the former Renzians (Matteo Renzi is now definitively given up for lost).

This movement arm in arm with Conte does not please the moderate and Catholic minority of the Democratic Party at all. The Reformist Base, or rather the president of Copasir, doesn’t like it Lorenzo Guerini pro-Western and close to the NATO leaders, and not even to other big names like that Stefano Bonaccini and to the coordinator of the Dem mayors Matteo Ricci. Prominent exponents who voted for Schlein in the primaries are also in fibrillation, first of all Dario Franceschini who is working to build a “current” by Christmas that could potentially have a majority in the Dem assembly. In this scenario of internal tension we will get to the European elections.

And, polls in hand, the Democratic Party will hardly be able to reach 20%. If the result of 9 June 2024 was disappointing, the attack on the secretary’s strategic choices would begin with the request for her resignation. And that’s where the takeover bid by the leader of the CGIL would be triggered to become leader of a Democratic Party very far to the left, close to the 5 Stars and the Italian Left-Greens both on economic and international issues such as the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

With the resignation of Schlein and the rise of Landini, an important part of the party would leave the Nazarene and, headed Paolo Gentiloni, free from European commitments from 1 July 2024, will ferry half of the Democratic Party towards the center to try to build something new with Calenda and perhaps also with Renzi. And the names are the same as always. With Gentiloni certainly Franceschini, Nicola Zingaretti, Piero Fassino, Guerini, Bonaccini and Marco Meloni’s Lettians. With Landini the left Dem would remain, from the former Article 1 of Roberto Speranza to Andrea Orlando passing through the deputy group leader in the Chamber Paolo Ciani, very close to the community of Sant’Egidio. We’ll have to see what Schlein and his loyalists will do. But the hypothesis is given as probable in the Palace.

Subscribe to the newsletter

