Pd, whoever loses gives birth to a new current. It’s been like this for 15 years

While the Meloni government is struggling with the expensive billsthe war and the justice reformin the Pd nothing but talk about primaries and whose will it be next secretary. The surreal debate is the consequence of one internal war which has been going on for a while. The dems – we read in Milena Gabanelli’s Dataroom in Corriere della Sera – managed to crumble alone. In 15 years, from 2007 to todaythe secretaries are eight: Walter VeltroniDarius FranceschiniPier Luigi BersaniWilliam EpiphanesMatteo RenziMaurice MartinaNicholas Zingaretti and Henry Read. The longest-lived, and at the same time the most divisive, is Renzi, the only a win twice the challenge for the secretariat: today he is the leader of another party. Nobody has never completed the mandate of four years provided for by the Statute. Reasons for resignation: electoral defeat or splits in the party divided into currents. The Democratic Party already brings together two factions from its origins: one more left and secular and another more centrist and Catholic. It happens that when one of the two becomes minorityfollowing the defeat in the primaries or the loss of leadership, arms itself by giving life to a new current.

Over time – continues the Corriere – the divisions they generate new ones, which go beyond the different sensitivities policies and border on power struggles or in the maintenance of personal interests. This is why the dem yes self-destructed in all these years, now the umpteenth chapter of a film already seen and the challenge to four: Bonaccini, Schlein, DeMicheli, cup it to conquer Letta’s chair. The primaries consist of two phases. The first is reserved for members who vote from 3 to 12 February in circles, and where the two candidates with the most votes will come from. The second will be the February 26th with voting open to all citizens. For the first time, Italians residing abroad, non-residents, the sick and the disabled will be able to vote online. Forever who wins first back the second also wins.

