Sooner or later, they assure in the Democratic Party, the issues will come home to roost. And a new breakup will indeed be “inevitable”





“Never in the wide field, if Meloni falls the technical government.” These words from Carlo Calenda, after the embrace between the leader of Action ed Elly Schlein at the centrist party assembly, they literally earthquaked the Democratic party. The secretary’s objective was to start from the Foggia model, where the so-called broad camp won the municipal elections in the first round, to slowly and gradually export it to the national level, first passing through the regional elections that will take place in the coming months (not the European elections where with proportional representation it will be everyone against everyone). And yet nothing to do.

Calendar he made it clear that there will never be any structural alliances with the 5 Star Movement. Having lost Matteo Renzi, the Dem secretary hoped at least to recover Action and allies (Più Europa and former Renzians such as Bonetti and Rosato) to relaunch a Pd-led opposition to the centre-right and Giorgia Meloni. And yet nothing. Bring in the face. Now strategic choices are not on the agenda and, as mentioned, the European Championships will be everyone against everyone.

But should Schlein remain at the helm of the Dems, or possibly a new secretary (Paolo Gentiloni?), sooner or later a decision will have to be made. If it were up to Schlein, the Dems assure, the alliance would be with Giuseppe Conte and the 5 Stars, but for example a Gentiloni would look more at the center and also try to recover Renzi. A closeness, that between Schlein and Conte, also confirmed by the words spoken today on Radio Anch’io by the dem secretary. About the11 November in fact, she said she was “happy” that the president of the 5 Star Movement, Giuseppe Conte, has announced that he will be at demonstration of the Democratic Party in Rome: “The square is open to all people, social realities, political forces who feel the urgency of building an alternative to the wrong policies of the Meloni government”, declared Schlein. But whatever the decision on structural alliances and whoever it is taken, the split in the Democratic Party is judged “inevitable”.

Furthermore, it should be noted that on the PD demonstration scheduled for’11 Novemberat Ping Pong on Radio1Rai Alessandra Moretti he said: “Schlein? It’s true that I didn’t support her at the congress, I supported Stefano Bonaccini, but now we have to give her time to work, exactly like Giorgia Meloni. Let’s give her time to prove that she is capable of leading the main opposition party. Secretary Schlein highlighted the value of the November 11 demonstration, she said that it is for peace, and I agree because it is a value shared by everyone. I don’t think there is a political party that doesn’t want peace. We all give priority to the diplomatic path, as with Ukraine which is not talked about enough today. Israel is the only democratic reality in the Middle East and has the right to defend itself. We need humanitarian corridors for the civilian population, Gaza is not Hamas, we need to distinguish between Palestinians and Hamas.”

If the PD goes with the M5S (Schlein model) loses the minority of Lorenzi Guerini, Stefano Bonaccini and probably also the moderates of Dario Franceschini. If, however, the Dems were to opt for the center (Gentiloni model), the entire left wing of the party would be the one to leave. First of all the former Article 1s like Roberto Speranza, but also big names and former ministers of the caliber of Andrea Orlando (or perhaps also the former president of the Lazio region Nicola Zingaretti, as well as Goffredo Bettini).

But, sooner or later, they assure in the Democratic Party itself, the problems will come home to roost. And a new break will be precisely “unavoidable“. It is really true as the (different) critics of the government Centre-Right say who, with the microphone turned off, say (especially given the “prudent” Budget Law): “Our strength is the non-existence of an alternative and the chaos of the opposition. PD in the lead”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

