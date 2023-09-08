Genoa – Earthquake in the Ligurian Democratic Party: Cristina Lodi, Pippo Rossetti and twenty-nine other militants, former mayors and municipal councilors from the reformist area they leave the Democratic Party to join Action, the party of Carlo Calenda. The decision came yesterday after months of ill-concealed dissatisfaction with the direction taken by the party with Elly Schlein’s secretariat.

“We choose to leave the Party out of respect for the community it represents, but also in respect of the principles and values ​​that underlie our political commitment. It is time to act with courage and join the reformist project of Action with Carlo Calenda. Party that has its roots in the Constitution, which does not necessarily mediate with rampant populism, which knows and wants to put the politics of change at the center, pursues the development and well-being of people, together with economic growth and enhancement of the environment . With the same passion as always we want to help develop a political proposal aimed at those who no longer feel represented by the Democratic Party, but who are against the far right government; we want to continue – with seriousness, competence and coherence – to make proposals and offer alternative solutions to the local and national government aimed at expanding a coalition that does not condemn us to always choose the lesser evil each time. We remain firm and determined in our opposition to the current Genoese and Ligurian government, ever more convinced that the Bucci – Toti pairing does not herald the well-being and development of our land. We choose to join the Action family, whose positioning is in clear opposition to the current national government”, write the thirty-one in a letter addressed to the Ligurian leaders of the Democratic Party.

Rossetti: “Today my experience in the Democratic Party ends”

This is the press release from Pippo Rossetti: «Today my experience as a leader of the Democratic Party concludes – says the councilor – A thoughtful, painful, but now inevitable choice. After so many years of militancy, I note that the attempt to synthesize liberal, socialist, popular and communist reformisms has run out. They wanted to bring together different political families, but the process stalled for some time and, after the splits, the direction of polarization to the left was taken. Elly Schlein’s success in the primaries is the result of a path that gradually developed inside and outside the party which from a center-left party turned into a party without a centre. A radicalization of the position that I consider legitimate, which is profound and which I do not share. The national secretary has often characterized the identity of the party (Bersani, Renzi, Zingaretti), now the change is structural and has established itself with the modification of Veltroni’s Manifesto of 2007”. Also in Liguria, in the last three years, with the exception of the Municipality of Savona, the party has characterized each of its choices under the banner of the denial of the reformist and government processes of the previous years, choosing alliances and representatives who have rigorously confirmed this direction. I therefore feel in a different house from the one we wanted to build and in respect of the party community, but also of the principles and values ​​that prompted me to get involved in public administration and politics, I have resigned from the Party and from the Council Group of the PD – Article 1”.

The image with which Cristina Lodi communicated the passage to Action on her website

Cristina Lodi: “Not an easy choice”

This is how Cristina Lodi expresses herself on her website: “Today I resign from the Democratic Party, a choice that is not easy but reasoned and shared in recent months with the elected and elected, electors and voters and which from now on will become a first step for a new political path. At the basis of this choice is the mutation of the Democratic Party with respect to the values ​​that had led to its constitution”.

The letter

The list of signatories

Michela Alessio (PD provincial directorate, municipal councilor) Manuel Aragundi (municipal councilor) Dario Bagnasco (PD list candidate) Maria Luisa Belgrano (PD provincial directorate, former municipal councilor) Carlo Berrino (PD regional assembly) Laura Boldi (PD list candidate) Pasqualina Calisi (PD regional assembly, PD provincial secretariat) Maria Luisa Centofanti (PD provincial and regional assembly, former town councilor), Massimiliano Marotta (municipal councilor) Monita De Ambrosi (PD list candidate) Rita De Plano (PD provincial assembly) Fabio Ferrari (PD list candidate) PD list candidate) Nicola Fonsa (PD provincial assembly, PD list candidate), Giovanni Inguglia (PD regional assembly, PD list candidate) Paolo Insogna (PD list candidate) Cristina Lodi (PD national assembly, municipal councilor) Maria Antonietta Menchise (regional assembly ) Antonio Marani (former city councilor) Fabrizio Maranini (PD provincial directorate, PD list candidate) Domenico Morabito (municipal councilor) Aldo Moretti (PD regional assembly) Paolo Ottonello (former mayor of Masone) Paola Perfumo (municipal councillor) Marco Pinna ( former municipal councilor) Antonio Revello (PD regional assembly, former Camogli councilor) Sergio Rossetti (regional councilor) Patricia Rossi Rodriguez (PD provincial assembly) Antonella Rossini (PD provincial assembly) Giovanni Sacco (PD list candidate) Rinaldo Sironi (regional guarantee commission PD) Michele Versace (municipal councilor)