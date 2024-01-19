Pd, the conclave in Gubbio and the risk of an own goal at the polls. Schlein makes the expected announcement

The political withdrawal of PD to Gubbio it has now become almost a joke. The location chosen by the Schlein staff immediately came into focus, a 5 star hotel with spa and every comfort to host the party that strives for the “minimum salary” and the rights of the less well-off seemed like a contradiction. But anyway – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – this “conclave” has officially begun. “The song we sang when we arrived? Losing love by Massimo Ranieri, reveals Gianni Cuperlo. Is love Schlein? Or is it the party? Put like that, maybe it's a prophecy. In a half empty shuttlestarted from Montecitorio shortly before 2pm, the soundtrack goes from Bennato to Vasco, passing through Jannacci. The faces, however, are not the happiest, given the media-political fuss raised by this initiative. Schlein herself arrives only this morning, lasts 25 minutesmakes the conclusions (of a debate that was not followed) and then heads elsewhere, to Cantianoin Marche.

Read also: EU, turning point Meloni: Fratelli d'Italia's ok for an encore of Ursula. Exclusive

Read also: Regional Sardinia, Business rumors confirmed: the League gives in on Truzzu

Yesterday, however, the Nazarene he wanted to get the news out that they were contacts started for the TV duel with Giorgia Meloniwhile the Democratic Party made it known that it will support the candidacy of the Luxembourger Nicolas Schmit of Pse. Two clues towards Schlein's run in Brussels. With all due respect – continues Il Fatto – the appeal of 26 dem women (including senators Malpezzi and Valenti) to dissuade her. Two signs to divert attention from Gubbio. The chosen location is known for the Spa, the emotional showers, the water swimming pool. There is also the “Raxul, the cabin inspired by the ancient Roman baths”. But the Spa is completely occupied. And in any case the dems are barred. In the place of well-being, we go through negatives. The Pd group is keen to clarify that more than accommodation and dinner were not paid for. In January a room costs around 130 euros: doing the calculation on 80, calculating the costs for food and the discount, it's a span the initiative costs between 10 and 15 thousand euros. But why come here? In memory of D'Alema's conclaves in Pontignano and Prodi's in Gargonza and Caserta? The group leader Braga: “For discuss away from parliamentary contingency. To be a team.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

