“Is it possible that a secretary of the Democratic Party is suspended because he has contested an interview with a guy? Is it possible that a secretary of the Democratic Party is suspended for a post on Facebook? Is it possible that a decision is made to suspend a secretary of the Democratic Party close to municipal elections?” . Dario Corallo, a young candidate in the 2019 primaries, asks this with a post on Facebook. The secretary in question is that of the Pd of Balduina-Montemario, Enrico Sabri, who was suspended for a month by the guarantee commission of the Roman party, for criticizing Goffredo Bettini on the alliance with the 5 Stars on social networks. “Goffredo, you are a little annoyed”, the offending sentence.





“While the debate on the administrative candidates rages, in Rome – Corallo writes – a curious thing happens. It happens that a municipal secretary (and dear friend), Enrico Sabri, writes a post here on Facebook where he says that Goffredo Bettini (political father of Zingaretti, coordinator of Veltroni’s secretariat as well as his political ideologue, creator of Ignazio Marino’s candidacy for mayor, etc.) has annoyed, with his continuous strategies and tactics aimed only at hiding the political void it represents. In short, he says something that many think “.

“The fact is that Enrico Sabri for that post is reported to the guarantee commission and, after a few weeks, receives a letter informing him that the guarantee commission has suspended him from the Democratic Party for 30 days”.

“The vote in the commission – continues Corallo – ended with 3 in favor, 3 against and 1 abstention. In any body, the abstention counts as a vote against, from the condominium assembly to the Senate of the Republic. In the guarantee commission of the Pd Rome No. And oh well. In the letter where the suspension is communicated, neither the subject of the appeal (that is, which post), nor the reason why this violates the statute, is mentioned. to hear her “.

Corallo then asks: “Is the problem the treason for having criticized the ‘vate’ of the Gypsies or the criticism tout court? For the commission to say that Bettini broke up is equivalent to being arrested or praising Nazism. Perhaps, instead of stifling dissent and criticism, the party should learn to listen to it otherwise we will continue to lose without those geniuses of our leaders understanding why. A party of blind people who throw stones “.