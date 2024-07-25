Pd Group Leader in Europe: Zingaretti Wins

Nicola Zingaretti is the new head of the Democratic Party delegation in the European Parliament. He replaces Brando Benifei. The former president of the Lazio Region won the internal competition against the former governor of the Emilia Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini, who, according to affaritaliani.it, enjoyed the support of the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein.

The appointment of the head of delegation comes after the round of appointments to the European Parliament committees. For the Democratic Party, many vice-presidencies despite the Italian delegation being the largest among the European socialist family. An investment for the future: or a ticket that the European parliamentarians of the Democratic Party will detach in the second part of the legislaturewhen the positions of committee chair will be made available again by German and Spanish colleagues.

The Dems in Europe can count on a large group of party bigwigs, made up of administrators parked in Europe at the end of the two mandates served in Italy. That bond has been triggered like a trap for many of them and is too tight for the governor of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca. Among those elected in Europe, high-sounding names: Stefano Bonaccini (president of the party), Nicola Zingaretti (former secretary), Giorgio Gori (former mayor of Bergamo), Dario Nardella (former mayor of Florence), Antonio De Caro (former mayor of Bari), just to name a few.

All record holders of preferences who contributed to that 24% of consensus obtained in the European elections in June. We are talking about the best result of the Democratic Party in the last 10 years. And all this has a weight, not only in the determination of European policies, but also and above all in the choice of the head of delegation in Europe.a role not to be underestimated, given the strategic importance of those who act as group leaders in the European Parliament.

NICOLA ZINGARETTI, his first words as head of the PD delegation in Europe

The choice on Zingaretti came after days of debates and negotiations between the secretary and the party heavyweights in EuropeThe former president of the Lazio Region has received the unanimity of the group in Europe, but there was no unity of purpose with Via del Nazareno, the headquarters of the Democrats in Rome.

Zingaretti was among those who supported Elly Schlein’s campaign at the time of the primaries that later crowned her secretary, together with Dario Franceschini and Andrea Orlando, in opposition to Stefano Bonaccini, then president of the Region in office and a profile that reassured the reformists of the Democratic Party.

So Why this “lack of gratitude” towards Zingaretti on Schlein’s part? Some malicious people whisper that the secretary has not forgotten that famous statement made by the brother of the most famous commissioner in Italy when he stepped down from the stage at a PD party in Ravenna, some time ago: “With this one we won’t even get to 17%.” But Schlein ultimately far surpassed that figure, even winning many cities in the municipal elections held in the spring.

ANTONIO DECARO, appointed Chair of the Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) at the European Parliament

PHOTO OF THE PD GROUP IN EUROPE