Pd, Gianni Cuperlo announces his candidacy for the party secretariat

“I am applying for the secretariat. I do not claim potentates, but awareness that the existence of the Democratic Party is at stake”. These are the words with which Gianni Cuperlopresident of the dem Foundation and deputy, proposes himself as the future leader of the Democratic Party in an interview with Republic. The 60-year-old from Trieste, the last secretary of the Communist Youth Federation but also one of the founders of the Democratic Party, she then adds to Stefano Bonaccini, Paola De Micheli, Elly Schlein, all in the running for the primaries on February 19th.

“I will be there with humility, in clarity of ideas, away from the transformations that have impoverished the soul of the left” added Cuperlo in the announcement, who in 2013 had challenged Matteo Renzi again for the role of secretary of the Democratic Party, losing.

Pd, Cuperlo is a candidate in the 2023 primaries. Here are the new alignments

The deployments in favor of the candidates, among the big names in the Party and many parliamentarians, they are almost defined, with transversal choices that often have gone beyond the boundaries of traditional currents. The choice of Cuperlo, however, shuffle the cards a bit in the left-wing supporters of the Democratic Party. If, in fact, the reformist Base led by Lorenzo Guerini had sided with Bonaccini from the very first hour, the area that refers to Andrea Orlando has not yet taken a formal position. Peppe Provenzano has already broken the delay for days by taking a step forward for Schlein and, after the “engagement” of Misiani, the support of the former Minister of Labor is taken for granted in the motion of the former MEP.

Deputies such as Laura Boldrini, Michela Di Biase and Marco Furfaro had already declared themselves for the leader of Occupy Pd, while the coordinator of Article 1, Arturo Scotto, was also at the launch of her candidacy. Finally, Goffredo Bettini, who in recent days has complimented Schlein but also explained that he’s rooting for Cuperlo’s commitment, clarifying: “But it’s wrong to say that I stamp a candidate”. Now he could formalize his support for the president of the Pd Foundation.

