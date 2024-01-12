This is why Gentiloni is not running for the European elections. The plan is already ready





Paolo GentilonHe was very clear: “I'm not running for the European elections and I'm going back to Rome, but I'm not retiring.” Exactly as Affaritaliani.it has written several times in recent weeks, the Dem European Commissioner in office until July 1st is waiting to understand what will happen to the Democratic Party in the various electoral appointments and then, possibly, taking the field.

Elly Schlein was also held back by Romano Prodi in his idea of ​​running as the leader of the European elections throughout Italy, obviously he would never leave the Italian Parliament and would only be a flag candidacy. A decoy. But the bomb that earthquakes the Nazarene is – according to what appears to Affaritaliani.it – The pact signed between Gentiloni, the minority of the Democratic Party of Stefano Bonaccini and Lorenzo Guerini and an important part of those who supported Schlein in the primaries, led by Dario Franceschini but also Nicola Zingaretti and Piero Fassino.

If the Dems were to lose in all four regions where voting is held and the center-right now governs (Piedmont, Sardinia, Abruzzo and Basilicata) and at European if the percentage were less than 20% – as emerges from almost all surveys – the request for the secretary's resignation would immediately begin. And if Schlein didn't step back, she would be summoned by the president Bonaccini the national assembly in which the minorities plus a significant portion of those who supported Elly in the primaries together have the numbers to topple the leader. And, obviously, Gentiloni who “isn't retiring” would be the natural option as the new secretary even before the summer break to impose a clear change on the Democratic Party.

Gentiloni would become secretary in this scheme without going through the primaries, but elected by the assembly after the no-confidence vote Schlein, a hypothesis provided for by the statute. And the commissioner's line would be to stop chasing Giuseppe Conte's 5 Stars and to open a serious and all-out discussion with Carlo Calenda, then Action, and More Europe to move the Democratic Party to more moderate positions. Possibly also trying to recover Matteo Renzi (who had Gentiloni as Foreign Minister when he was at Palazzo Chigi).

It is clear that the danger would be that of a mini-split on the left, probably the former Article 1 of Roberto Speranza and perhaps exponents such as Andrea Orlando and Matteo Orfini, to remain connected to M5S and the Green-Left Alliance. Another point on Dem secretary Gentiloni's agenda would be a gradual detachment, or rather no leveling off, from Maurizio Landini's CGIL. A less ideological party, less focused on civil rights, and more pragmatic especially on the economic and European front where the government and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are in greatest difficulty.

