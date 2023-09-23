Pd, with Gentiloni split to the left. The scenery





Wait for that Elly Schlein will ‘crash’ in the European elections, perhaps with the Democratic Party at 17% (as Nicola Zingaretti let slip a few days ago) and head to head with the 5 Star Movement. Then the turnaround with Paolo Gentiloni secretary (without going through the primaries but elected by the current assembly) supported by all the big Dems, by Lorenzo Guerini to Dario Franceschini.

This is the increasingly probable scenario according to the rumors circulating in Parliament with one eye on the polls and the other on Schlein’s stop and go with Giuseppe Conte and Carlo Calenda. The secretary’s plan to build the large field starting from the proposal of the minimum wage by law has now failed. And it seems that in the Democratic Party they are only waiting for the European elections (and the Administrative-Regional elections) to arrive at a clear change of pace.

On the other hand, the European Commissioner has proven to be the true “opponent” of the Meloni government from Brussels, much more than the Dems at the helm House and Senate. According to the scenarios drawn up in recent days, the Gentiloni-led PD would aim for an agreement towards the center by building a coalition recovering both Calenda and Matteo Renzi and also including More Europe. Inevitably, however, there would be a definitive break with the 5 Star Movement (and with Nicola Fratoianni and Angelo Bonelli), who already today with Schlein as secretary are unable to form a common front on many issues.

Be careful, however, because the left wing of the Democratic Party (formerly Article 1 of Roberto Speranza but also big names of the caliber of Andrea Orlando) could split to the left to ally itself with the Five Star Movement and the duo Italian Left-Greens. In short, even if the center-right argues about European alliances (and not only), for the moment the executive can rest assured. There will be an earthquake in the opposition in a few months and the construction of an alternative to Giorgia Meloni will be long and difficult.

