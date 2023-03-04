There was a meeting. The mutual will to work together and ensure the “unity” of the Democratic Party has been recorded. However, there is still no definition of the “forms and ways” of collaboration. There will be more comparisons, in the coming days, on this. Elly Schlein and Stefano Bonaccini met in Bologna in the afternoon. Headquarters of the Bologna Democratic Party. About an hour and a half of ‘face to face’. The meeting begins in the sign of fair play with Bonaccini, he refers, who gives a bouquet of flowers to the new secretary. And it ends in the same vein: Schlein and the president of Emilia Romagna appear together before the reporters.

Read also

The message is unambiguous: close the congressional challenge page and start a process of building the new Democratic Party. The willingness to try to do it together, he reports, has been assured by both. “The meeting went well but we are at the beginning. They will meet again and continue the discussion. It seems there is a willingness on the part of both to work together. Stefano obviously asks that it be a true collaboration, to have a place for he’s interested,” his parents tell Adnkronos.

On the table there are several issues to be defined starting from the box of president of the Democratic Party. Will it be covered by Bonaccini? And then the balance in Management. The eventual unitary management of the party. And finally also the parliamentary structures: will one of the group leaders be in the minority? That of president of the group is an appointment that inevitably requires an agreement since it is an elected office. In short, many pieces on which, both Schlein and Bonaccini report, an agreement has not been concluded today but which will be defined in the coming days in view of the national assembly on Sunday 12 March.

The secretary speaks first and first of all the words are for the tragic death of Bruno Astorre. Then, about the meeting. “We found ourselves in the need to ensure maximum unity at the start of this new phase of the Democratic Party. We have started a discussion that will continue in the coming days. The common interest we have is to work together on the relaunch of this party and the challenges that await us”. Will Bonaccini be president of the Democratic Party? “We will discuss forms and methods together. In the meantime, it was important to find ourselves in this unified spirit. An important discussion has begun today that will continue in the next few days.

Then it’s Bonaccini’s turn. “I wanted to reiterate to Elly what I said in the congress, that if she had won I would have lent a hand. We will see forms and ways, together we will evaluate in the next few days what is more useful that we can have the operational point of view and of roles”.

“What interested me today, and I’m very satisfied, is that we really want to try to give unity to this Pd. It has suffered from it in the recent past or in the distant past, we would like to avoid fractures or personality or character divisions again. I think the T-shirts that each of us have worn and the fans at the congress must be removed. Now there is only one shirt that we wear which is that of the Democratic Party. We will meet again in the next few days”. Tomorrow Bonaccini will not be able to be at the anti-fascist demonstration in Florence due to institutional commitments. “If I hadn’t had them, I would have gone. But, Elly Schlein is here and I feel fully represented by her. There will be many people from the Democratic Party”.