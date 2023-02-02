Pd, a dying party: the causes of the collapse of members. The comment

Long gone are the times when Walter Veltroni did the full enrollment in 2008 with shares of 830,000 people and oceanic gatherings not a Venice plaza but a San Giovanni square. But without going too far back in time, just look at the 2021 in which the Democratic Party had 320,000 subscriberswhile in the 2019 it had 412 thousand. In short, it doesn’t take Descartes’ mathematical sagacity to understand that the curve is a parabola -in all senses- descendingquite quickly too.

But behind the decline in cards there is of course the drop in grades and behind the drop in votes is the unpreparedness of a ruling class also accused by the base and by the militants of no longer representing values. Let’s forget the unpreparedness which is not at the level of the Five Stars, but we were close to it Enrico Letta.

