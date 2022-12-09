Pd, Franceschini: “Bonaccini reassures, but does not reverse the trend”

The Pd is busy more on future that on the here I’m. Dems are looking for the solution to get out of the impasse of after elections. Among the many candidates to take the place of the outgoing secretary Enrico Letta, there is a name that advances more every day, it is that of Elly Schlein. The deputy of Bonaccini in Emilia Romagnaseems to have convinced too Dario Franceschini. The former minister – we read in the Corriere della Sera – explained it to his fellow current members: “The world has changedpolitics has changed and the way of doing politics has changed”. In his eyes Bonaccini reassures the party machine, which feels “reassured” because the governor is an expression of the good governance Emilian and is in «full continuity» with the Pci-Pds-Ds-Pd tradition. But it would not reverse there trend towards a slow but inexorable decline.

On the contrary, according to Franceschini – continues the Corriere – Schlein embodies «a new left, bet on civil rights, on environmentalism. IS youngVery media, more structured than it seems». Receiving the perplexities of the audience, Franceschini was even more direct: «Who would have thought that Melons would become premier? We have to understand that this is the season of radicalism. Therefore it must try with Schleinwhich is one Wake Up». Even too much to hear some dem deputies. When the House voted on the motions on Ukrainethey saw her breaking group discipline, avoiding voting against the «late pacifist» document of Left and Greens. Schlein seems to have the right profile for reassemble the progressive area And counter the action of M5s.

