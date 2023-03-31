Pd, no return to Paris for Enrico Letta. the resounding refusal

Henry Readnow officially for just over a month, is no longer the secretary of the Pd. His place after the primaries was taken by Elly Schleinwho defeated Stephen Bonaccini. This surprise win shocked everyone balance inside the dem and put in aside, among others, also the former secretary. After disappointment of the 2015with the “stay calm” of Renzi which cost him his job Palazzo Chigi, it also came electoral blow to the policies of last September and the new step backthis time from the chair of leader of the Democratic Party. And as happened in 2015, Enrico Letta tried the plan Bthat of teacher at the Sciences Po of Paris, that is to say in the same University that had given him asylum after the political disappointment due to the change with Renzi.

But this time – reports Dagospia – things would not have gone like there previous time. The famous French university would rejected the request for reinstatement of the former prime minister. Sciences-Po (L’Institut d’Etudes politiques de Paris) together at Ena And at the Ecole Polytechnique is one of the great schools where the French ruling classbut not only, because now the students for the 40 percent I am foreigners. Letta in Paris held a course on Europe And populisms.

