Pd, even Cuperlo is a candidate for the secretariat: “The very existence of the party is under discussion”

“At issue this time is the existence of the Democratic Party.” This was stated by Gianni Cuperlo, who today announced his candidacy for the secretariat of the Democratic Party. It will therefore be a four-way race for the primaries that will have to designate Enrico Letta’s successor: in addition to the former president of the Democratic Party, the president of the Emilia-Romagna region, Stefano Bonaccini, will also take part in the vote on February 19 Vice President Elly Schlein and former Infrastructure Minister Paola De Micheli.

“I will be there with humility,” promised Cuperlo, one of the founders of the Democratic Party of which he was briefly president. “Not only the defeat and the polls weigh, but the never wanting to discuss the loss of the six million votes from 2008 to today”, said the deputy from Trieste in an interview with La Repubblica, in which he underlined the difficult moment he had gone through from the party. “I would like to help to do it in clarity of ideas, away from transformations that have impoverished the soul of the left”, added the current president of the dem Foundation who already ran for the primaries in 2013, then won by Matteo Renzi.

The fear of Cuperlo, who was the last secretary of the Communist Youth Federation, is “that the Democratic Party will not bear the weight of its mistakes and could end up like the socialists in France”. His goal will be to represent the part of the left less convinced by Elly Schlein’s candidacy, to save the party from disintegration. “Maybe someone would be happy to go back to their old homes,” he said, referring to the different souls who gave life to the Democratic Party. “I think it would be the end of the most courageous intuition that the left, democratic Catholicism, environmentalism, feminist thought have had in the last fifty years”. “The right has won for an ideology that has ridden suffering and anger,” he pointed out. “We will not beat it without a more solid and credible ideal and cultural system, whether we are talking about social redemption or the concepts of freedom and fraternity”.