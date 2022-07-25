Italia Viva fuori, 99% will race alone. With Calenda Toti and the refugees from Forza Italia (Gelmini and Brunetta)

The scheme is ready. And “closed at 99%”, as explained by a member of the secretariat of the Democratic Party ad Affaritaliani.it. In the elections of 25 September Enrico Letta will present himself with a sort of “semi-wide field”. Leading the coalition will be the list of the Democratic Party into which exponents of Article 1 will converge, certainly the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza and Nico Stumpo, of the Socialists and Luigi Di Maio, who will be a candidate in Campania together with some figures from Together for the Future who left the 5 Star Movement before the fall of the Draghi government. The symbol will probably be slightly tweaked to make room for new entries.

Together with the Democratic Party, then, as allies there will be on the one hand the so-called bicycle formed by the Italian Left and the Greens and the Action-PiùEuropa center into which refugees from Forza Italia will almost certainly enter

“Carlo Calenda and Action are much closer than Fdi and 5s. And I hope that with the people close to us, given the law of electricity, and we can be together”. Iv leader Matteo Renzi says it to Zapping on Radio1.







like ministers Renato Brunetta and Mariastella Gelmini (difficult Mara Carfagna) and the movement of Giovanni Toti. The “semi-wide field”, however, stops there. 99% Italy Viva di Matteo Renzion which the veto of Carlo Calenda, of an important slice of the Democratic Party (minister Andrea Orlando in the head) and of Nicola Fratoianni, will run alone in the elections looking for some alliance with centrist lists with no intention of accepting the alliance with the Democratic Party. A challenge that is not easy for the former premier but he will play in first person. Sources of IV explain that “we get many more votes on our own, especially if the Democratic Party moves to the left and goes with Fratoianni”.

The knot that risks making the “semi-wide field” implode, however, is linked to the figure of the Prime Minister. Calenda does not only talk about the Draghi agenda but proposes Super Mario as premier in case of victory. Apart from the obvious contrast with the Italian Left and the Greens who are in opposition to the executive of broad agreements, Letta is aiming for Palazzo Chigi in the first person. Not surprisingly, the secretary Dem talks about Draghi’s agenda and not about Draghi premier, as Calenda does. The knot of those who would go to Palazzo Chigi therefore risks being a cause of great friction in the “semi-wide field”. Sources of the Democratic Party explain that “It will depend on the numbers. If the Democratic Party is quadruple or even more than the Center, it is clear that if we win it goes Read to Chigi“If, on the other hand, Calenda’s list were to exceed 10%, things could change.

