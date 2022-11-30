Pd, Elly Schlein towards the candidacy for the secretariat: “Let’s build a new road”

Elly Schlein is preparing to dissolve the reserve: already next Sunday, the former vice president of the Emilia-Romagna region could announce his candidacy for the leadership of the Democratic Party. The exponent of the dem left would thus become the third candidate in the primaries of the Democratic Party, scheduled for February 19, after the announcements of the president of Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, and Paola De Micheli, former minister of infrastructures.

“We need to meet with the many people with whom we have written and spoken in recent weeks inside the Democratic Party and its constituent process, as well as outside,” he said in a video posted on social media. “We need to discuss that vision of the future made up of concrete proposals that we want to bring as a contribution to this path, we need to organize ourselves, to build a new road together, which starts from us and crosses the country to change it”.