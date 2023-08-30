Pd, Elly Schlein appoints Marco Furfaro head of the secretariat. And he wants him on stage at the National Unity Day

Marco Furfarocurrent head of political initiatives, welfare and the fight against party inequalities, is starting to become the next coordinator of the dem secretariat. An almost deputy-secretary job, now entrusted to another Elly Schlein loyalist, Marta Bonafoni.

The news reports it The messenger: “Given that Bonafoni is aiming for a leadership candidacy for the European Championships next June. And given that guarantees would have come from the leader herself, at least according to rumours, the Nazareno the race for the succession has already begun. A game that, however, seems already closed before starting. Yes, because Furfaro, 43, a deputy in the first legislature, in 2009 was one of the founders of Sinistra ecology and freedom with Nichi Vendola, with whom he was a candidate for the Chamber four years later. Then the race in the EU with the list (all to the left) of The Other Europe with Tsipras, and the adhesion to the Progressive Camp of Giuliano Pisapia. Finally, the move to the Democratic Party, and promotion to the secretariat with the advent of Schlein. Who welcomed him into the circle of the most trusted collaborators.

Proof of it is the fact that it will be he, Furfaro, who will share the most important stage with the secretary of the National Unity Day which opens today in Ravenna: that of the final rally on the evening of 10 September traditionally entrusted to the intervention of the leader.

