Pd, please keep quiet about Schlein, time and people’s intelligence will do the rest. The comment

Please, don’t speak ill of Elly Schlein, in fact, don’t talk about it (nor write about it) at all. Why this appeal? Over the years having done a little ‘home politics, I’ve come across people of different orientation than mine. What I mean? During the electoral campaigns, the “opponents” have always pointed out the malpractice of those who governed or won the elections, then, not satisfied with being completely wrong, they nominated themselves to lead their party and with an internal arrogance, obviously supported by the central apparatus, emerged almost unknown characters to the members, managing to get elected to the highest offices of that moment and subsequently losing support (many), to then disappear into thin air.

Now, bringing everything back to the national level, what is happening? A young and ambitious person by name Elly Schlein she did the ace takes everything (as expected) within her own party, literally sending home anyone who wasn’t in line with her thinking or who belonged to her entourage, not giving a damn about whoever competed with her correctly and almost elegant.

In the end what do we find? A guide who tells others what and how to do and at the same time accuses the entire government apparatus of ineptitude in dealing with the country’s problems. Question: Your party has been ruling in a chameleonic and rainbow fashion for over 10 years and what has been resolved?

The only thing that has been resolved is an internal feud which has seen various secretaries beheaded, who with excessive venom have not known or been able to do better than the previous one. How much does all this cost in electoral terms? When a party has internal disputes and has no innovative ideas to propose to the electorate, it means that the time has come to see it in continuous, constant and inexorable decline. Having done this very quick analysis, I go back to asking: please keep quiet about Schlein, time and people’s intelligence will do the rest. Alium silere quod voles, primus sile – What you want another to keep silent, you are the first to keep silent (Seneca, Fedra, 876).

