The last of the distinctions comes from beyond the Alps. The performance last night on TV by Giuseppe Conte on the French elections did not please the Democratic Party at all. If from the Nazarene the foreign head of the Letta secretariat, Lia Quartapelle, when asked only to a ‘no comment’, among the parliamentarians the M5S leader’s failure to take a position between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen was noted and discussed. And not only among the Pd ranks. Fire in a row by Italia Viva and then by Carlo Calenda who asks Enrico Letta: “How do you go along with these differences on the basic values ​​of a liberal democracy?”.

And from the French elections we move on to alliances in view of the Italian ones next year. “We need a clarification,” Alessandro Alfieri, the coordinator of the Reformist Base, told Adnrkonos. “I think that there are all the conditions to build a common path, but the field must be cleared of ambiguities because there can be no doubt that our destination is that of a stronger and more authoritative Europe. There can be no hesitation on this”.

The mayor of Bergamo, Giorgio Gori, speaks of the threshold of ‘tolerance exceeded’: “The embarrassing equidistance of Conte from Macron and Le Pen is not exactly a surprise, but marks the overcoming of any generous tolerance threshold. Make it serious. I hope Enrico Letta will show him at least the yellow card “.

Orfini, EU progressive camp with Macron, is Conte part of it or not?

The one on the French vote is yet another gap after a series of frictions between the Pd and M5S from the Colle vote onwards: from the vote on Renzi’s Open case in the Senate to the tough confrontation on the issue of the increase in military spending, yesterday also the waste-to-energy plant in Rome. Now also the Macron case, after Enrico Letta has clearly deployed the Democratic Party in favor of the outgoing president because, the secretary remarked several times, Le Pen’s victory would be Putin’s victory.

Matteo Orfini observes: “The Italian and European progressives are with Macron, not in the middle. There can be no hesitation if you want to stay in the progressive field. One would think then that that membership is not so convinced …”. After all, he adds, “in Conte’s history there are ambiguities, he governed with the right by making right-wing choices such as security decrees. I understand the difficulty in the historical reconstruction of his brief political activity, but if one wants to place himself in the progressive field there can be no shyness “. And anyway, he underlines, “the issue of alliances does not interest me since I hope we will reach a proportional, I am passionate about thinking about the Democratic Party and the profile of the Democratic Party”.

Senator Tommaso Nannicini also calls for ‘clarity’: “The Democratic Party has a strongly pro-European profile, it wants a stronger and more united Europe, and this seems to me to be the decisive factor for any alliance. We need clarity. Le Pen’s idea of ​​Europe is radically different from ours, think of the televised debate between Letta and Le Pen herself. There can be no ambiguity in countering it “. And Stefano Ceccanti observes that “when the future of Europe is at stake, it is a duty to take sides. It is also an indispensable element for present and future alliances”.