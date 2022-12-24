Cuperlo is a candidate for the secretariat: “The Democratic Party risks the end of the French socialists”

“I am applying for the secretariat. They don’t support potentates but the awareness that the existence of the Democratic Party is at stake “. Gianni Cuperlo says it in an interview with ‘Republic’. Then he adds: “My fear is that the Democratic Party cannot bear the weight of its mistakes and end up like the socialists in France. That would be irreversible damage and if we want to avoid it, we need more voices to confront each other. The alternative would be the umpteenth count on names while the problem is to go back to thinking of the world as it has been turned upside down and of a society impoverished not only in terms of income but in a question of meaning. The right won riding suffering and anger. We won’t beat it without a solid and credible ideal and cultural framework”.

“It is not only the defeat that weighs but never having wanted to discuss the loss of 6 million votes since 2008. If the left does not meet the needs of the people, proclaiming their values ​​is not enough”, adds Cuperlo. “I have no nostalgia and I know that if only one of the cultures that gave birth to the Democratic Party were to abandon the path traced by Prodi and Veltroni, the Democratic Party would no longer exist. Perhaps someone would be happy to return to their old homes. I think that would be the end of the most courageous intuition”.

