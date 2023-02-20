Superbonus, Cottarelli distances himself from the Democratic Party: “An exaggeration, the Government is good”

The discussion around the measure of Superbonusindeed, allo stop of the measure, it seems no longer to concern only majority-oppositions. In particular, the lone voice stands out – that of the Democratic Party, very critical of Prime Minister Meloni on this point – Carlo Cottarelli. In an interview with Corriere della SeraSenator and economist at altitude Pd admits: “I Building bonuses were an exaggerationthat there was a problem in the original provision was clear to everyone”.

Then he specifies: “Given that I speak to my name and not from the Democratic Party, given that by the way I’m not a member – he says – the government has done well. A 110% bonus that could be used with the assignment is a way too generous And overpriced for the state. On my initiative, the Senate Finance Committee has launched a fact-finding investigation into the tax credits. First evidence? It is premature and I prefer not to anticipate anything”. In any case, “when you allow for free, even in the case of high incomes, the work carried out at home, which makes a property more beautiful and the owner earns from it, it is clear that the demand for that type of incentive becomes too high. Then it is true that the issue was addressed by Draghi, but he didn’t decide everything, he had the M5s, the Lega and Forza Italia exerting pressure to maintain the various bonuses with tax credits and the possibility of transfer. So much so that Draghi has called them a mistake several times”.

But compared to 15 billion in problem loans that companies still have to collect “is a problem that needs to be solved, in terms of size, we understand Minister Giorgetti’s concern and the impact it would have on the public debt. The proposed solution would be allow at banks Of use these credits Of tax for the F24s concerning to the payment Of other taxes“.

