“Last year not a single euro arrived from the banks”

“Some economic sectors in recent years have recorded profits that are significantly above average and linked to exceptional factors. That they should contribute more is an objective that we share”. The senator Antonio Misiani, economic manager of the Democratic Party secretariatanswers the question of Affaritaliani.it whether the party led by Elly Schlein is in favor of a “contribution” from banks, insurance companies and energy multi-utilities in the Budget Law to support growth and help families and businesses.

“The problem is that the government’s credibility is zero. Last year they trumpeted their intention to tax the banks’ extra profits. It all ended in a drunken rant and not a single euro arrived from the banks. Now they are getting agitated again because they don’t know how to cover the Budget Law. But they will hardly bother the big economic interests. They bark but they don’t bite”, concludes Misiani.