Pd Statute: the interpretative “doubt” on the rules of participation

On Wednesday 11 January, the direction of the Democratic Party, followed by the national assembly, will clarify the last doubts on the congressional path, which we have been talking about for almost four months now, or since the electoral defeat of last September 25th.

In that session, the last word will be said on how the vote will be carried out, which Elly Schlein would like to extend to online, a hypothesis that finds the firm opposition of Stefano Bonaccini. However, as far as Affaritaliani.it can reveal, it will not be the only knot to be solved. There is a much more relevant issue, which could invalidate the entire process of choosing the successor of Enrico Letta.

As everyone knows, they will be the ones to elect the new secretary first the members of the Pdwho will vote for the four candidates in the running (Bonaccini, Schlein, Cuperlo and De Micheli) and then the primaries, in which the first two classified of the first phase will be judged, as per tradition, also by sympathizers. But is it really so? Not according to some authoritative interpretations that filter from the Nazarene, where there is a certain concern based on the changes to the Statute approved last November by the national assembly.

Particularly, the art. 55 regulation participation, which according to paragraph 1.1 is granted to three categories of voters: a) members of the Democratic Party; b) members of political parties and movements, associations and civic movements which, by resolution of their own governing bodies, join the constituent process; c) citizens who affirm their willingness to participate in the constituent process, by signing the call for participation with certified membership, also in online mode, which may include the collection of a voluntary contribution starting from the amount of one euro.

What does this mean? That Article 1, to give only the best known example, decides to join the constituent path of the Democratic Party and therefore also its members can automatically participate. Already on this there is some interpretative doubt, because according to some it would also take the adhesion of the individual, but still just pay one euro to solve the problem.

The real question is another, the one explained by paragraph 1.5 of the same article. Here we read very clearly that even the sympathizers (both individual and in association) “they acquire the status of Party members the moment they participate in the voting operations in the first congressional phase”. Therefore, it is underlined with some alarm among the Dems, nothing would prevent the other forces of the center-left from entering the field already from the first stage of the process, voting together with the members and potentially overturning the balance of power that currently sees Bonaccini in the lead. Not only that, as already anticipated by our newspaper, there are also fears of the possible incursion of other political subjects who may have an interest in influencing the outcome of the competition within the Democratic Party, for different purposes.

For this reason, various experts on procedural matters are working to clarify the interpretative doubt during the revision of the Regulation for Congresswhich the National Assembly must approve by January 22nd, according to the provisions of paragraph 3 of the same art. 55. However, it suffices to read the document carefully enough to understand that the concerns are certainly not unfounded: it is better to provide for an adjustment in progress, to avoid chaos and possible appeals.

