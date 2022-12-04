Pd Congress, Schlein: “I’m excited”

The deputy of Pd Elly Schlein part from the Monk of Rome for the “Part from us” initiative, during which he announced his candidacy for the party secretariat. To reporters, the former vice-president of the Emilia-Romagna Region limited herself to saying that she was “very excited”.

Pd Congress, Schlein: a new story starts from us

“A new story starts from us that can build the alternative this country deserves. The Meloni government has already shown its face”. She said it Elly Schlein to Romealso criticizing the maneuver, which “is against the poor”.

