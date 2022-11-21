Pd Congress, Bettini: “Other candidates will emerge in the coming days”

For the secretariat of the Democratic Party “we have important candidates in the field. They are not the only ones: I think that others may emerge in the next few days”. Thus Goffredo Bettini, an influential exponent of the Party comments on the candidacy of Stefano Bonaccini.

“Very useful that a personality like Bonaccini, whom I respect because he is a serious person, had the ability to win in Emilia-Romagna in a complicated situation and is an excellent administrator, both took the field. His candidacy is absolutely legitimate and dignified. The other candidate that should emerge in these hours is that of Elly Schlein, a very brave, capable, combative and intelligent woman. I remember it’s already there too Paula DeMicheli, who has already run as a candidate, a personality who comes from government experience and is also very valid. We have important candidates in the field. I don’t think they are alone. I think that other candidates may emerge in the coming days. At that point the picture would be complete.”

Speaking on “Omnibus” on La7, the “Thai” also speaks of the ancient theme of currents within the party: “Many years ago I had a head-on battle on the currents. For years I was alone, the Democratic Party lived on currents and today those who have frequented the currents and those who have been expressed by the currents in Parliament are fighting a battle. I have never participated in any currentI expressed my ideas freely and for this I paid a price”.

With respect to the political line to be adopted, Bettini argues that such a Democratic Party, “which does not embrace clear content and battles”, in the end “become colorless”. In view of the primaries, “members must discuss the policies proposed by the candidates” at the secretariat.

“We should try to oppose it right away. The right presented itself in a rocky way, immediately giving the signal of what it wants to be. If we do the opposition well, trying to coordinate the others as well, we might not lose ground”, he adds and explains that “faced with a weakened Democratic Party, the others” from Conte to Calenda “are trying to win their place in the sun”. he concludes, “we have to do the left, otherwise the democratic vote goes somewhere else”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

