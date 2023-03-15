Dario Franceschini has no intention of dissolving his current (for example)

During her speech at the assembly of the Democratic Party which crowned her new secretary, one of the passages of the Eli Schleinwhich struck the most was the one that referred to the leaders and elders of the Democratic Party, who have been doing good and bad times for more than a decade «We no longer want to see chiefs of staff and caciques». These are the clear and strong words that echoed inside the La Nuvola convention center in Rome, which hosted the party’s national assembly on 12 March. The first to applaud these strong and resolute words seem to have been Orlando, Franceschini, Zingaretti, Guerrini(the president of Campania De Luca absent from the meeting, seems instead to have smiled on the phone with his son, who immediately warned him of the imminent “danger”) who evidently did not feel at all involved by the words of the new young secretary.

Schlein, who seemed drawn in the face and didn’t seem as incisive as usual, evidently already understood that the real challenge for her begins now, and that it is much more convincing than that of beating the good Bonaccini in the race for the secretariat . Now you have to work to free yourself from the yoke of those in the party, in perfect Leopardi style, who have been promoting change for some time, so that nothing changes. Everyone is now getting on the bandwagon, even the old ones scrapped by Renzi, Bersani, Speranza and D’Alema who had founded Article 1, and who will probably now go to swell the ranks of the many currents within the most divided and bizarre party of the our political landscape.

The new secretary after having shone with her own light in the primaries (because the girl has stuff in this) now that she has reached her finish linealmost seems to have used up all its propulsive force, bent by the responsibility and weight of having to face the sacred monsters of the party, who govern as they please, regardless of who occupies the increasingly uncomfortable seat of the secretary (we are sure that Bonaccini in don’t be so disappointed by the result of the primaries, considering that, if you wanted to, you could have won comfortably two years ago already ..).

