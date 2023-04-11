Pd, Borghi: “Schlein must know how to make a synthesis between different cultures”

A few days after the announcement of the new secretary of the Democratic Party by Elly Schlein, Affaritaliani.it interviewed the senator Enrico Borgowho was a member of the secretariat with Enrico Letta. Fears that Catholic Democrats, such as Beppe Fiorenican they leave the Democratic Party? “Pretending this issue doesn’t exist is putting your head in the sand.” THE INTERVIEW

What do you think of the new secretariat of the Democratic Party?

“Judgments are made a posteriori, not a priori, otherwise there is a risk of bringing intentions to trial. For an adequate answer to your question, as well as time, it will also take the knot of how the secretariat is interpreted. Is it the secretary’s staff or the place of political synthesis? If it is the first hypothesis, no one has to tear their clothes apart if the secretary has decided on a secretariat in her image and likeness. If it is the latter, then the issue of pluralism arises. In any case, a synthesis between cultures is needed. Not only the founding ones of the Democratic Party, but also the native ones like the one expressed by Elly Schlein. Between proceeding by simple neo-Dorotean juxtaposition without any political analysis and proceeding by snatches invoking improbable palingenesis, perhaps it is better to proceed by synthesis”.

