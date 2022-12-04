Pd Congress, Bonaccini towards the secretariat

And so Stefano Bonaccini, governor ofEmilia Romagnayesterday announced his candidacy to lead the Democratic party. He did it after the mayor’s Florence, Dario Nardella, at the same time formalized his step backwards in what has already been defined as a “Leopoldina”. She started Nardella with a classic excusatio non petita, accusatio manifest:

“Here there are no Renzians. The Renzians without Renzi are not Renzians. Then everyone took their own path, we are here and we are fighting for the Democratic Party to grow. It is an established fact, of which we are all convinced and on which we have built a project of the ruling class of this city. On the commitment within the Democratic Party we are a team, there is a captain, who is Bonaccini, each of us will make available the time he can to follow the party because there is a collective leadership and ability to organize everyone’s commitment and work”.

To the Salt Theatre from Florence there was as well Simona Bonafènow coordinator of the Tuscany, one of the Renzians of the old guard. The Nardella – thought is explained in the long press conference: “The Democratic Party must be dismantled and reassembled, I think we must change the ruling class. I don’t have it with anyone, but it has to be done”. So the “scrappers” are back, i.e. that “white populism” inspired by Fanfani which allowed the then unknown Matthew Renzicoincidentally also mayor of Florenceto come to power and which brought him in a short time fromArno to the Potomacthe river flowing at Washington and where the Tuscan senator was at home.

That there are “Renzians” in the Pd it is not an inference but it is a reality and the dialectical tricks of are of little use Nardella to argue otherwise. There Fifth column it has always been there and even Bonaccini is a “Renziano” from the first hour. In short, he goes back to the past with all due respect to black popes and popesses. Renzi amass troops, the Third Poleand is ready on D – Day to “party”, the umpteenth time after the historic “tranquillo”, a Enrico Letta.

Nardella he wants to bring with him the usual “party of mayors” that they invented Francis Rutelli And Walter Veltroni and is already naming names: “Antonio Decaro from Bari, Stefano Lo Russo from Turin, Giorgio Gori (ed: who, however, still kicks) of Bergamo” and then “others will come”. Of course, the usual tour of the “hundred cities” will also start, this too from Rutelli’s memory. The pincer maneuver is fascinating and he knows a lot about chess, a game that Renzi knows well and it is not for nothing that his book is called “The Horse’s Move”.

Indeed the Third Pole he just made a move of the knight. The knight is a very special piece because it has the ability to threaten both the opposing king and another piece at the same time and that is precisely what the former prime minister is doing: he sent calendar to talk to Meloni and at the same time he “sent” his friend Nardella from friend Bonaccini and between friends, it is known, we understand each other.

Like this Renzi something catches for sure: either he enters the majority with Meloni or he returns to the Democratic Party and takes it back by bringing the Third Pole with General Calenda as a surcharge, who would finally get his ministry back, his “tesssoro”. That the hypothesis of a return of Renzi is not far-fetched is confirmed by the deputy Andrea Orlando who a few hours ago declared: “I don’t know” if Bonaccini wins the secretariat it is possible that Matteo Renzi will also return, “but I know that we should look ahead and don’t go back.”

