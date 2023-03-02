Pd, Bonaccini: “Me president? If Schlein wants, I’m available”

Stephen Bonaccini it’s the big one beatenthe governor of‘Emilia Romagna he was convinced he would win Schlein and now he licks his wounds. “Although I never thought of having the victory in your pocket– explains Bonaccini to Corriere della Sera – I was confident Of be able to do it. However, I have not regretted having run as a candidate: the many members and voters who voted for me deserved and deserve to be represented. In the last three months I have said a hundred times that if I won I would ask you, Paola De Micheli and Gianni Cuperlo to be by my sideand that if I had lost I would have made available of the new leadership. So I reiterate my availability to lend a hand. presidency? Let’s not talk about now assignments, because the theme is not Stefano Bonaccini, but to unite and strengthen the Democratic Party. And I think it belongs to Elly indicate how it can be done give her a hand“.

“I want help – Bonaccini continues to Corriere – to hold joined the partyreviving its nature reformist and his government vocation. Naturally, the line must and can only be given by the secretary, for the mandate which he received from voters. But it is important that all the community of the Democratic Party feel fully involved and committed: we can no longer afford fractures, infighting, lack of solidarity. We will all have to work hard to prevent this from happening. Participate in a shared path and then not accepting the outcome that would be wrong. Just as it is wrong and short-sighted to wish That someone go away or shrug if someone does. I repeat: they are needed unity and strength, not conflicts and divisions. History should have taught us at least this. I am convinced that we will continue to be alongside the Ukrainian peoplethat was assaulted by those who thought they could subjugate a foreign country with impunity, in defiance of international law”.

