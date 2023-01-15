Bonaccini opens up to the return of Bersani and D’Alema to the Democratic Party

“Covenants made at the table are useless. Three years ago I was down ten points in the polls. Not allied with the M5S mi thought everyone was defeated, but i won by ten points. However, I do not exclude anything and therefore the 5 Star Movement can also be an ally here “. Like this Stefano Bonaccini, president of the Emilia-Romagna Region and candidate for the national secretariat of the Democratic Party, on Saturday evening in Cagliari, on the subject of a possible alliance with the 5 Star Movement for the regional elections expected in Sardinia in 2024.

“The important thing – added Bonaccini – is that alliances are made on shared programs and projects. You must first have an idea of ​​Sardinia, then if you manage to create a homogeneous alliance however broad, it’s easier to beat the right wing that governs here today”.

In an interview with the press he provides more details. “Bersani and D’Alema? Doors open to everyone, to anyone who wants to return”. And again: “We must rediscover the majority vocation which is the opposite of self-sufficiency: alliances are indispensable, but either you make them from a position of strength or the very reason for our existence is missing: because we were born to be a great party, not an irrelevant party”.

“THEThe Democratic Party must restart from the territories, where people work, live, study, take care of themselves and have fun. It needs to go back to being a force perceived as more popular.”Bonaccini then said. “I was in Lula, a very small town in the Nuorese area – said Bonaccini – where there is an international-level project to work on together with the government. I’ve also been there to meet people who never mind those who in Rome sometimes remain too closed up in their offices. The Democratic Party starts from the territories and wants to involve local administrators more, who are the ones who often win even where they lose at a national level “.

